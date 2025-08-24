Nadir entered Saturday's clash against the Parisians a few minutes after the one hour mark and quickly fed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the go-ahead goal after nicking the ball from a PFC midfielder. He followed that with the assist for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's long-range strike to make it 4-2. Nadir created two chances during the shift while winning two tackles to end a brilliant outing after clearing his long-term knee injury and finally being back fit with his former club, showing promise for a solid season from the versatile midfielder.