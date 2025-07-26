Bill Tuiloma Injury: Leaves with injury in win

Tuiloma subbed off with an apparent issue during Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto.

Tuiloma got hurt after playing 72 minutes as a right-back in this match. He was replaced by Nick Scardina, who could move into the starting lineup if the problem is serious, although alternatively Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty might switch flanks. The injured player is currently in doubt for the Leagues Cup and future MLS fixtures.