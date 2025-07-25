Bingourou Kamara News: Signs with Lorient

Kamara has completed a transfer to Lorient from Pau FC, according to his new club.

Kamara is finding a new landing spot but won't leave France this season, instead joining Ligue 1 with newly promoted side Lorient. The goalie last served with Pau, starting in all 29 of his appearances while recording seven clean sheets and 45 goals allowed. He will now compete with Yvon Mvogo for time but will likely take the backup role, signing with the club through 2027.