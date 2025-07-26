Menu
Bojan Miovski Injury: Misses match with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Miovski is suffering from discomfort in his hamstring, according to his club.

Miovski was unable to take the field for a friendly Saturday, as the forward picked up some hamstring discomfort. This will be something to watch, with the season opener in a month. He is set to be a bench option, so this wouldn't be a major loss, although losing depth to begin the season would be tough.

Bojan Miovski
Girona
