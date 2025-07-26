Bojan Miovski Injury: Misses match with hamstring injury
Miovski is suffering from discomfort in his hamstring, according to his club.
Miovski was unable to take the field for a friendly Saturday, as the forward picked up some hamstring discomfort. This will be something to watch, with the season opener in a month. He is set to be a bench option, so this wouldn't be a major loss, although losing depth to begin the season would be tough.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now