Kamara would barely make it 15 minutes Saturday before going to ground with an injury, appearing to suffer a hamstring injury after holding that spot when walking off the field. This could be a tough loss for the club if he misses extended time, as he is a regular starter in the back half of the defense. The club is a bit low on first-team midfielders, so his replacement, Emiliano Buendia, is a likely replacement moving forward, while either John McGinn or Youri Tielemans drops to a more defensive role.