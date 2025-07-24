Boubacar Kamara News: Inks new deal with Villa
Kamara has inked an extension with Aston Villa, according to his club.
Kamara is earning an extension this offseason, with the midfielder signing a deal until 2030. He started in 20 of his 26 league appearances last season while earning a goal from his mainly defensive role and only ever missing out due to injury. He will likely continue in this role, a solid midfielder in the top flight of English football.
