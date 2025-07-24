Menu
Boubacar Kamara News: Inks new deal with Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Kamara has inked an extension with Aston Villa, according to his club.

Kamara is earning an extension this offseason, with the midfielder signing a deal until 2030. He started in 20 of his 26 league appearances last season while earning a goal from his mainly defensive role and only ever missing out due to injury. He will likely continue in this role, a solid midfielder in the top flight of English football.

Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
