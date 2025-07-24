Boubacar Traore News: Loaned to France

Traore has been loaned to Metz from Wolves, according to his parent club.

Traore will not serve this season in the Premier League and instead will head to Ligue 1 on a season-long loan, joining Metz after only seeing two first-team appearances with Wolves all of the 2024/25 campaign. That said, he will look to assume more time with Metz, as his career is stalling out with the limited time. He had previously served with Metz in 2021 while they were in Ligue 1, starting in 17 of his 27 appearances while scoring one goal and one assist, looking to improve on those numbers this season.