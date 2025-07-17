Brad Guzan News: Two goals allowed in return

Guzan registered six saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire.

Guzan returned to the field Wednesday after nursing an injury, with the goalie seeing a decent match with his six saves but still allowing two goals. However, he couldn't make it two games straight with a clean sheet, as he had one before his absence. He remains at three on the season, although that will be tough in their next contest when facing Charlotte on Saturday.