Barcola won't be playing for France during this international break since he has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the Champions League game against Atalanta. While the French team announced a chronic hamstring injury and Barcola was spotted at Clairefontaine carrying MRI images in his hand, Paris Saint-Germain denied that diagnosis and was astonished by the press release from the French Football Federation. That said, it appears Barcola is struggling with a problem since he was replaced before the hour mark on Sunday against Lille and will hope to recover in time during the break to face Strasbourg on Oct. 17. If he has to miss the game, Ibrahim Mbaye is expected to get a larger role in the frontline for the Parisians.