Barcola is dealing with muscle fatigue in his hamstrings, but the issue appears to be minor for now. The winger has been following an individual training and treatment program at the PSG Campus, though his participation in Friday's clash against Strasbourg remains very doubtful. Barcola will likely be evaluated later in the week to determine if he can make the match squad against the Racing. That said, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia back fit and Desire Doue also nearing a return, the Frenchman would likely see his playing time limited again.