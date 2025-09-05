McSorley has signed a senior contract after standout performances with CITY2 and call-ups to the senior side. The 23-year-old forward served as an assistant captain for CITY2 this year, starting 23 matches and recording 16 goal contributions to help the team clinch the first playoff spot in MLS NEXT Pro. As a 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick, McSorley made his league debut in June 2024 against Colorado Rapids and has appeared twice in 2025 against Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC. He becomes the 12th player in club history to earn a first-team deal after beginning with CITY2.