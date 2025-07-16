Brian Alejandro Rubio News: Moves to Herediano

Rubio has left Queretaro to try his luck in Costa Rica with Herediano, his new club announced.

Rubio will face a new challenge outside of Mexico after playing for Juarez, Leon, Mazatlan and Queretaro. During his time in those teams, the center-forward racked up 15 goals and seven assists in 128 appearances (51 starts) while averaging 1.0 shots (0.4 on target) and 0.4 chances created per game in league play. However, his last season wasn't too successful and he ultimately lost the starting position to Ronaldo Cisneros.