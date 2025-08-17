Gutierrez scored the 87th-minute winner from the top of the box and also recorded the secondary assist on Hugo Cuypers' opener. He now has eight goals and one assist in MLS this season, setting a new career high with nine goal contributions in 11 fewer games than his previous seasons. Gutierrez also set a new season high with six shots, as he has attempted at least one in every game except one this season, bringing his total to 56 in 21 appearances and showing how impactful the attacking midfielder is for the Fire.