Madjo joined FC Metz from Luxembourgish side Racing Luxembourg in 2023 and scored 12 goals with the U19s of FC Metz at just 16 years old last season. He had been waiting to turn 16 in order to sign his first professional contract with FC Metz and make his debut with the Grenats. The tall striker played his first Ligue 1 game on Sunday in the derby against Strasbourg, becoming the youngest player to appear for FC Metz in the French top flight. Madjo is expected to be a regular starter for the club during the 2025\/26 season.