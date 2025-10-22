Rodriguez increased his scoring streak to three games by converting from the penalty spot in the 67th minute against La Franja. He added six duels won, three successful dribbles and two fouls drawn for a strong overall output. The wide attacker operated on the left wing while Allan Saint-Maximin assumed a more central role in the first match where both of them started, forming an offensive force that was highly anticipated after several weeks in which one substituted for the other. Rodriguez has now scored six goals and three assists across 14 appearances in the current league campaign.