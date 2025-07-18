Brian Rodriguez News: Scores twice in win
Brian Rodriguez scored two goals to go with four shots (four on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.
Rodriguez notched his first two goals of the season as he played a big role in the win over Tijuana. He opened up the scoring with a penalty kick goal in the 35th minute before putting the finishing touches in the 90th minute with a strong finish from the edge of the box. He now has three goal contributions in the first two Apertura games.
