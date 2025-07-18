Bruno Barticciotto Injury: Aiming to return soon

Barticciotto (foot) has "a little problem in the sole of the foot" whose recovery "won't go beyond Puebla, I'm sure it's already full this week", manager Francisco Rodriguez told reporters Wednesday.

Barticciotto's absence from the first two games of the competition was unexpected, but his issue turned out to be a bit more complex than originally thought. If he's indeed fit to play on July 25 in Puebla, he'll join the squad in time to fill in for the suspended Jesus Ocejo. The Chilean will try to build on the positive impressions he made last season, when he led the team with six goals, scoring roughly every 112 minutes on average.