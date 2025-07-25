Bruno Barticciotto News: On bench Friday

Barticciotto (foot) is on the bench for Friday's game versus Puebla.

Barticciotto struggled to regain full fitness but finally made the match squad for the third Apertura 2025 week. The striker, who led Santos with six goals during the previous campaign, is expected to make a gradual comeback and eventually move into the starting lineup at the expense of Choco Lozano and the currently suspended Jesus Ocejo.