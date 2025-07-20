Bruno Damiani News: Five shots in draw

Damiani recorded five shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Damiani played the full game on Saturday and finished with five shot attempts, though he had limited touches in the final third. He contributed to a season-high three interceptions and two tackles but couldn't find a goal contribution, although he was very motivated to, as it was only his third game with more than five shots this season. The forward remains on two games without scoring in his first MLS campaign, in which he has scored four goals and attempted 56 shots in 23 appearances.