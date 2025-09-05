Fernandes was able to contribute all over the pitch on Saturday as Manchester United defeated Burnley 3-2. Not only did the United captain score the winning goal of the match, he also created a whopping six chances, made 14 passes into the final third, and made three tackles. Ruben Amorim has deployed Fernandes as a holding midfielder to start the 2025\/2026 EPL season, but Saturday was the first match where Fernandes seemed comfortable in the role. However, September 14th's match against Manchester City presents a more difficult test of his new midfield position.