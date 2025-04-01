Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Colula headshot

Bryan Colula Injury: Expected back soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Colula (undisclosed) "is recovered" from the issue that left him out of the last two games, coach Victor Vucetich mentioned Friday.

Colula's potential comeback will strengthen the depth of a rather limited roster ahead of the final regular-season stretch. The defender may be used on the right flank, but he has mainly been a source of defensive production in the current campaign. In any case, he'll likely be in contention with Jordan Sierra and Gilberto Adame for a wing-back role.

Bryan Colula
Mazatlán
