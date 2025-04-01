Bryan Colula Injury: Expected back soon

Colula (undisclosed) "is recovered" from the issue that left him out of the last two games, coach Victor Vucetich mentioned Friday.

Colula's potential comeback will strengthen the depth of a rather limited roster ahead of the final regular-season stretch. The defender may be used on the right flank, but he has mainly been a source of defensive production in the current campaign. In any case, he'll likely be in contention with Jordan Sierra and Gilberto Adame for a wing-back role.