Bryan Cristante News: Assists in win
Cristante assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.
Cristante helped get the lone goal on the day to take the win over Lecce on Saturday. This was on his first league start since Feb 24, collected four starts during the previous eight Serie A clashes, totaling a goal and two assists in that span.
