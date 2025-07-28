Bryan Mbeumo News: Building fitness slowly

Mbeumo is aiming to play in Manchester United's final pre-season game in the United States, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "Bryan is starting slowly. He is not going to play in the next one. We hope to have Bryan in the last game [in the United States]. He's training now, so we'll see."

Mbeumo has yet to feature with his new club as he is slightly behind his teammates in terms of fitness and is gradually building it up with the aim of being ready for their final pre-season game in the United States. It is still unclear how the Red Devils' starting XI will shape up but Mbeumo could play a significant role in the attack after what he showed over multiple seasons with Brentford.