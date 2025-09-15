The main update with Saka has been that he won't require surgery, but there's still no timeline on his exact recovery. Some of the most important matches of the season are coming up, including clashes with Manchester City and Newcastle. Having Saka back for those matches would be a major boon, though the addition of Noni Madueke has softened the blow of losing Saka. When fit Saka is at the center of everything going forward and would immediately take his role in the starting XI back, but with competent depth behind him, he might not be rushed back from injury as he has been in prior seasons.