Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Saka (hamstring) has returned to training Thursday and could be available for Tuesday's match against Fulham, Sky Sports reports.

Saka finally returned to training after a long spell on the sidelines, and the star winger is likely to return to action as early as Tuesday next week. The Gunners are aiming to have Saka back in the mix to face Real Madrid on April 8, however, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and his progression in training will determine how fit he'll be for that contest.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
