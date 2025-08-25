Saka is set to miss Arsenal's game at Liverpool on Sunday as well as England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia next month. The forward was forced off in the 53rd minute of Saturday's game against coach Daniel Farke's side after suffering a hamstring injury that, according to coach Mikel Arteta, affected the opposite leg from the one injured last season. Saka will likely be monitored in the coming weeks to avoid setbacks and target a return to competition after the international break if everything goes as planned. Until then, Leandro Trossard or youngster Max Dowman could see increased playing time in the frontline.