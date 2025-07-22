Calebe News: Sent to Alaves

Calebe has been sent on loan to Alaves from Fortaleza Esporte Clube, according to his new club.

Calebe is seeing a change from Brazil to Spain this season, with the attacker joining Alaves on a year-long loan. He only started in 10 of his 25 appearances with Fortaleza last campaign while scoring one goal, likely the reason for his loan. He will now hope to have more success in Spain, although that may be tough as he takes a step up in competition.