Camilo Vargas News: Starts against Rayados

Vargas (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Monterrey.

Vargas is playing for the first time in the 2025/26 season following his recovery from an injury he suffered while working with the Colombian national team. He's now expected to remain the Rojinegros' first goalkeeper if he avoids further physical issues, leaving Antonio Sanchez and Cesar Ramos in contention for a bench spot. The experienced shot stopper could be reliable for his Clausura average of 2.9 saves per game, but he's not guaranteed to keep many clean sheets.