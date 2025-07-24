Carl Rushworth News: Sent to Coventry

Rushworth has joined Coventry City on loan from Brighton, according to his parent club.

Rushworth was on loan with Hull City last season and will continue on another loan spell, although he will head to Coventry this time around. He saw minimal time all of last season while on loan, only appearing twice, so he will hope for more time this campaign. His spot at the club seems to be dwindling, so a loan does appear to be his best chance of time moving forward.