Carles Alena News: Signs with Alaves
Alena has signed a four-year deal with Alaves, joining from Getafe CF on a permanent move this time, the club announced.
Alena had a decent loan with Alaves last season, featuring in 14 games, providing two assists and creating 19 chances for the Albiazul club. Alena is returning to Alaves heading into the 2025/26 season but will this time remain at the club as he signed a contract for the next four seasons. The left midfielder is expected to see consistent minutes for the upcoming La Liga campaign, similarly to last season under coach Eduardo Coudet.
