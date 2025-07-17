Carlos Acevedo News: Allows four goals to Toluca

Acevedo made four saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Toluca.

Acevedo had done a good job in the first half but was overwhelmed by the champions' attacks that led to a comeback in the early week two match. The goalkeeper has had a mixed start to the season in two consecutive home games, leaving Pumas scoreless and being thrashed by Toluca. His next chance to bounce back will come July 25 in a tricky visit to Puebla.