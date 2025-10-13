Baleba is back to a mainstay role in the midfield for a second season in a row, only missing out on one start through seven matches this campaign. However, the midfielder serves in more of a defensive role, killing his production, with only three shots and two chances created in the attack to pair with his six clearances, seven tackles and eight interceptions in the defense. This is a role that should remain, unlikely to falter from his spot this season, but also unlikely to earn many goal contributions.