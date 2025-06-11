Carlos Dominguez News: Effective in limited action
Dominguez appeared in 19 matches, including 13 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.
Dominguez played in fewer games than last season but showed strong defensive aptitude when available, as he was effective in halting opponents with tackles and interceptions. Building on his larger roles from this season and last, Dominguez should find more success moving forward.
