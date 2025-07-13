Carlos Rotondi News: Plays 33 minutes versus Mazatlan

Rotondi (knee) recorded four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mazatlan.

Rotondi was a doubt for the opening weekend after missing the entire preseason but came off the bench to replace left-back Omar Campos. The team used a four-man defense in their first official game under manager Nicolas Larcamon, so Rotondi may now be a more defensive option if included as a full-back, but he could also serve further up the wing. Another fact to note is that he didn't take a single corner kick, and likely won't with new signing Jose Paradela taking over most of the set pieces going forward.