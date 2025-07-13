Carlos Rotondi News: Plays 33 minutes versus Mazatlan
Rotondi (knee) recorded four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mazatlan.
Rotondi was a doubt for the opening weekend after missing the entire preseason but came off the bench to replace left-back Omar Campos. The team used a four-man defense in their first official game under manager Nicolas Larcamon, so Rotondi may now be a more defensive option if included as a full-back, but he could also serve further up the wing. Another fact to note is that he didn't take a single corner kick, and likely won't with new signing Jose Paradela taking over most of the set pieces going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now