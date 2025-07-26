Carlos Teran News: Starting versus Red Bulls

Teran (upper leg) is in the starting lineup for the weekend meeting with New York Red Bulls.

Teran's return is great news for a squad that was in need of central defenders due to the injuries of Sam Rogers (upper body) and Christopher Cupps (leg). While he hasn't played since April, Teran has been able to train over the last week, so he'll look to build momentum in upcoming fixtures. He previously racked up 15 clearances, eight interceptions and six tackles, and earned one clean sheet in five games.