Celio Pompeu News: Starts Saturday
Pompeu (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota United.
Pompeu is back with the team, taking a spot in the front line at the expense of Simon Becher. Most of the Brazilian's production should come from crosses and tackles when he's on the pitch, but he might have some chances to increase his current tallies of one goal and one assist in 18 league matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now