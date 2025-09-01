Mbemba began his career at Anderlecht, where he became a full international for DR Congo before making his professional debut and winning the Belgian league in 2014. He then played for Newcastle, Porto (winning two domestic doubles) and Marseille, where he made 85 appearances in two seasons. Known for his physical strength, anticipation, and distribution, Mbemba has nearly 350 professional matches and five Africa Cup of Nations appearances as DR Congo's captain. He now brings leadership and experience to a Lille squad competing on three fronts.