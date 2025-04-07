Fantasy Soccer
Che Adams headshot

Che Adams News: Misses penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Adams had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

Adams missed a spot kick in the 62nd minute, saved by Lorenzo Montipo. Adams registered six passes and also made one clearance and one interception. He has netted only once in in six appearances across the last two months and will aim to improve his strike rate in the closing part of the campaign.

Che Adams
Torino
