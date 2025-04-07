Che Adams News: Misses penalty
Adams had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.
Adams missed a spot kick in the 62nd minute, saved by Lorenzo Montipo. Adams registered six passes and also made one clearance and one interception. He has netted only once in in six appearances across the last two months and will aim to improve his strike rate in the closing part of the campaign.
