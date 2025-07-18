Chicharito Injury: Available for Saturday

Chicharito (nose) returned to training and made the match squad for Saturday's trip to Leon.

Chicharito could see minutes in his team's season opener and may even be a potential starter if he has been in practice enough time after missing most of the preseason. He could feature in Alan Pulido's place at center-forward, or join him to form a two-man front line, with Cade Cowell at risk of losing his spot in the latter case.