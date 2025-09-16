Ejuke missed the last game due to a hamstring injury after being forced off in the match against Girona, but the Nigerian seems to have recovered from that issue since he was back in team training on Monday. This is good news for Sevilla as he is in a good position to be available for Saturday's clash against Alaves. That said, even though his main competitor from last season Dodi Lukebakio left for Benfica during the summer transfer window, the club signed Alexis Sanchez late in the window, which will likely force him to compete again if he wants to hold a regular starting role in the frontline under coach Matias Almeyda.