Chidozie Awaziem News: Transfers to France

Awaziem has completed a transfer to Nantes from Colorado, according to his new club.

Awaziem is ending his time in MLS play for the time being, having served between Cincinnati and Colorado over the past season, and will now join Nantes on a three-year deal in France. He has seen a decent spell of play since joining MLS, starting in all 30 of his appearances while adding three assists despite being a central defender. He will now compete with Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nathan Zeze and Uros Radakovic for a starting role, likely to earn a rotational spot to begin and seeing most of his time as a substitute, but possibly breaking into the squad through injuries or solid play.