Chimy Avila News: Returns in friendly

Avila (thigh) returned in Saturday's friendly against Cordoba, confirming his return from injury.

Avila suffered a grade 2 injury to the distal biceps femoris in his right thigh in mid April and was ruled out for the rest of the season to recover from that issue. He has returned to action since featuring in the second half of Saturday's friendly, confirming he is back fit and available. That said, he should return to his bench role at Betis, or possibly leave the club during the summer since reports suggest he might be on the move.