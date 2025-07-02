Chiquinho News: Returns to Wolves

Chiquinho is returning to his parent club Wolves after ending his season-long loan spell in Mallorca.

Chiquinho featured in eight La Liga games for Mallorca while on loan from Wolves, starting once and contributing to four shots, a very disappointing loan overall. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and his future is a bit blurry since there is no doubt he will not play a role with the senior squad and could either be sold or loaned out again.