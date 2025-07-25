Choco Lozano Injury: Forced off against Puebla

Lozano was unable to finish the first half of Friday's 1-0 loss to Puebla after suffering an apparent thigh injury.

Lozano couldn't take advantage of a great opportunity in Jesus Ocejo's (suspension) absence and was replaced by Bruno Barticciotto early in the game. The Honduran, who made his first start of the season, is now questionable for the Leagues Cup and possibly for upcoming Liga MX fixtures as his blow seems to be worrying. Thus, both Ocejo and Barticciotto could be in contention for a single center-forward spot over the next few weeks.