Chris Brady News: Concedes two against Atlanta

Brady recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Atlanta United.

Brady had a poor night in net for his standards, only saving two of the four shots he faced on target and allowing two goals in the draw. This is now eight straight games without a clean sheet for the keeper, remaining at one in 16 appearances. He will look for his second when facing Montreal on Saturday, a feasible task when playing a team dead last in the league.