Brady allowed two goals and finished with one save in Saturday's victory. He handled crosses cleanly as St. Louis managed three shots on target from 13 attempts overall. Brady preserved the lead after the 87th-minute winner in a long stoppage-time period. It was a low-save, high-leverage outing behind a back line that limited clear chances. Brady will hope to build on that performance to find a clean sheet against Philadelphia on Saturday after conceding two goals in each of his last two outings.