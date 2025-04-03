Chris Durkin Injury: Ruled out with knee injury

Durkin (knee) is out for Saturday trip to Kansas City, per Tom Timmermann. "It doesn't look too bad but he'll be out for some time," manager Olof Mellberg told Timmermann.

Durkin has started the last four matches since coming back from a knee injury. The midfielder is now back on the sideline with a knee injury and will miss Saturday's trip to Kansas City. It remains to be seen when he'll be able to return, but he's expected to miss a couple of matches even in a best-case scenario.