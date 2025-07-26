Chris Durkin News: Sent off in return

Durkin (knee) was shown a red card in Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota United.

Durkin failed to impress in his first appearance since May 31, as he picked up a straight red card for a last-man foul just nine minutes after coming off the bench against Minnesota. He's now ineligible for the upcoming game versus Nashville and may play again when his side faces Chicago Fire on Aug. 16. Both Tomas Ostrak and Eduard Lowen will have increased chances of staying in the starting lineup while Durkin is suspended.