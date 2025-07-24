Chris Mueller Injury: Won't return in 2025

Mueller has announced that he's going on the season-ending injured list after he was diagnosed with pericarditis at the beginning of the season, the club posted.

Mueller was diagnosed with pericarditis at the beginning of the season, an inflammation around the lining of the heart which has kept him sidelined since the start of the 2025 campaign. Unfortunately, the midfielder won't be able to feature in 2025 as he announced that he's been added to the season-ending injury list. Mueller will hope to come back fit and recovered for the 2026 season since he will still be under contract for one more year with Chicago.