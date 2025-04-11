Fantasy Soccer
Chris Richards headshot

Chris Richards Injury: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Richards (calf) is available for Saturday's trip to Manchester City, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Yes, Chris [Richards] has done well. He has been training since Wednesday. He has no problems anymore, so he will be available."

Richards was nearing a return against Brighton but wasn't risked. In the end the defender had the extra week to recover and is now expected to be fully fit and available for Saturday's clash with Manchester City.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
